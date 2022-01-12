Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL.
Dr. Ruane works at
Locations
RTR Urology842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 403, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 269-8213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Port Medical Specialists14575 Tamiami Trl Ste A, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 269-8212Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a good doctor. No complaints about him. His office is inefficient. If you call you go thru an answering company. I left a message that I need to speak to the office several times. The doctor's staff never calls back.
About Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1730189218
Education & Certifications
- University Ill and Affil Hospital|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruane has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruane speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.