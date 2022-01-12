See All Urologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD

Urology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. 

Dr. Ruane works at RTR Urology in Venice, FL with other offices in North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RTR Urology
    842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 403, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8213
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    North Port Medical Specialists
    14575 Tamiami Trl Ste A, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8212
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystometrogram Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Surgery for Urinary Obstruction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Laser Procedure Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Transurethral Microwave Thermography of the Prostate Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Jan 12, 2022
He's a good doctor. No complaints about him. His office is inefficient. If you call you go thru an answering company. I left a message that I need to speak to the office several times. The doctor's staff never calls back.
    Patient — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD

    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730189218
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Ill and Affil Hospital|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ruane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruane has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

