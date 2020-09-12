Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas R. Rowe General & Oncologic Surgery PA2055 Military Trl Ste 305, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-5907
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-2234
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rowe did surgery on my husband for Melanoma and I would highly recommend him. He takes his time to make sure you understand what is going on and is very thorough and patient. We trusted him completely. His nurse, Cheryl, is great.
About Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Lipomas and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowe speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.