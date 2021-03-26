Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates of South Texas210 Genesis Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-3927
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There is not a day that has went by in eighteen years that I have not thanked God for Doctor Thomas Rowe. My high risk pregnancy as a mother of multiples landed me at Texas Woman's Hospital on complete bed rest from the eleventh week of my pregnancy until delivery. His knowledge and passion for medicine is admirable. Even on his scheduled days off he checked in on me. He saved my life the lives of my daughter and son. They are happy healthy and headed off to college. Forever grateful for this genuine powerhouse of a Doctor. You gave me the most important people in my life. Forever blessed thank you. Janna Mazza
About Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1518950542
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Tex Sw Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Col of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.