Dr. Thomas Roush, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Roush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center250 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 418-7222
- 2 1818 S Australian Ave Ste 108, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 296-2450
Comprehensive Spine Inc.3618 Lantana Rd Ste 202, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 296-2450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roush is a highly skilled surgeon. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Thomas Roush, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942240965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Roush has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Disc Replacement, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
