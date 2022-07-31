See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Deerfield Beach, FL
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Thomas Roush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Roush works at Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Disc Replacement, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center
    250 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
    1818 S Australian Ave Ste 108, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
    Comprehensive Spine Inc.
    3618 Lantana Rd Ste 202, Lake Worth, FL 33462

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laminoforaminotomy
Disc Replacement
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Disc Replacement
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 76 ratings
Patient Ratings (76)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Jul 31, 2022
Dr. Roush is a highly skilled surgeon. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Thomas Roush, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  22 years of experience
  English
  1942240965
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Roush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roush has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Disc Replacement, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

76 patients have reviewed Dr. Roush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roush.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

