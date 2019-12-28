Dr. Thomas Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Care303 Parkway Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-4000
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Thomas Ross is an outstanding Surgeon. He was great to my mom with her knee replacement. He is such an Super Fantastic Doctor. Words can not express his knowledge and Bedside manners and his extraordinary personality. Dr. Ross deserves the doctor of the year award every year.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Tampa Shriners Hospital
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- University Fla
- University of Florida
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
