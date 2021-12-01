See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Thomas Ross, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Ross, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia, Univ Of Charlotesville and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at Arizona Cardiology Group PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Sinus Bradycardia and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Cardiology Group PC
    340 E Palm Ln Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 386-1100
  2. 2
    1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 878-4740
  3. 3
    Bmg Arizona East
    350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
    250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 870-6357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Third Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
First Degree Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
First Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Bifascicular Block Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Honeymoon Cystitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Ross by my cardiologist for pacemaker review and follow-up care. I was told he was the best in the business. Recently had to have my pacemaker replaced, and before surgery we were concerned he was not in my insurance network. After careful considerations of his qualifications and my complete trust in his ability, I decided to go forward with him even though it may be much more expensive for me. Thankfully, both he and the surgical center were completely covered. I would not hesitate at all in recommending him to anyone/everyone. Simply the best.
    Gary B — Dec 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Ross, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376535237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center-California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia, Univ Of Charlotesville
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ross works at Arizona Cardiology Group PC in Phoenix, AZ.

    Dr. Ross has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Sinus Bradycardia and First Degree Heart Block, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

