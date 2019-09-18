See All Dermatologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD

Dermatology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Reliant Medical Group Inc.
    5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 595-2655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Acne
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Acne

Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Sun-Damaged Skin
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. Rosenfeld is a doctor with amazing skills. He has the ability to take just one look and quickly, with confidence and without hesitation, make an accurate diagnosis. He takes the time to explain the condition, shows empathy and has a good sense of humor. I was able to get an appointment very quickly.
    Evangelia Chris — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD

    Dermatology
    44 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1942203856
    Education & Certifications

    Fellow-American Academy Of Dermatology
    Brown U Affiliated Hosps
    Long Is Jewish Hosp
    Medical College of Virginia
    Queens College Ccny
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

