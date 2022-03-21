Dr. Thomas Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rosenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Locations
Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center1015 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, simply the doctor for back surgery when i was 51 years of age, now i am pushing 80 my back is still going strong thank you for your skill may God be with you always Dr. Rosenbaum the Doctor!!
About Dr. Thomas Rosenbaum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104871847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
