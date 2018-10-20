See All General Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
General Surgery
4.5 (6)
43 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Rosanelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1954 LOMBARD ST, San Francisco, CA 94123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 931-9881

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Oct 20, 2018
Dr. Rosanelli is not pushy and he provided me with what I truely wanted with my hair restoration procedure. He is knowledgeable and really seems to know what's new so he must be continuing his education in hair restoration.
— Oct 20, 2018
About Dr. Thomas Rosanelli, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1285826891
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rosanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanelli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

