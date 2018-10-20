Dr. Rosanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Rosanelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rosanelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 1954 LOMBARD ST, San Francisco, CA 94123 Directions (415) 931-9881
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosanelli is not pushy and he provided me with what I truely wanted with my hair restoration procedure. He is knowledgeable and really seems to know what's new so he must be continuing his education in hair restoration.
About Dr. Thomas Rosanelli, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanelli.
