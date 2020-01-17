Overview

Dr. Thomas Roodhouse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Roodhouse works at SMG Morton Surgical in Taunton, MA with other offices in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.