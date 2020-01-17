Dr. Thomas Roodhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roodhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Roodhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Roodhouse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Roodhouse works at
Locations
SMG Morton Surgical72 Washington St Ste 2700, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 824-4535
Morton Hospital88 Washington St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 828-7780
Attleboro Surgical Associates Inc.28 Sturdy St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 236-8251
Department of Internal Medicine211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roodhouse is smart and compassionate. He explains everything in great detail.
About Dr. Thomas Roodhouse, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1902838428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roodhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roodhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roodhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roodhouse has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roodhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roodhouse speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roodhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roodhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roodhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roodhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.