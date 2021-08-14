See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Thomas Romo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Romo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Romo works at Thomas Romo III MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Romo III MD
    135 E 74TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Big Ears
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Romo’s for 25 years. Whenever I visit his office, I feel an immediate sense of serenity and wellbeing. His office is beautifully adorned and welcoming, and his staff is upbeat and extremely competent. Plus, Dr. Romo's dedication, thoughtfulness, and compassion are unparalleled. His commitment to excellency is unsurpassed, and I feel absolutely safe and secure because of his surgical expertise. Dr. Romo’s kindness and caring for his patients goes above and beyond, and his talents are wondrous. He’s much more than a physician, he's are a magician. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Romo to anyone who’s contemplating cosmetic surgery. He makes dreams come true.
    Henry Vinson — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Romo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215093927
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
