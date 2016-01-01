Dr. Thomas Romano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Romano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Romano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Romano works at
Locations
Adventist Health White Memorial Laboratory1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 987-1362
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Romano, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023031184
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romano has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romano speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.