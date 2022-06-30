See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rojy Jr works at Plastic Clinic & Medical Spa in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thomas J. Rojy Jr MD PA
    Thomas J. Rojy Jr MD PA
43 Office Park Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 577-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jun 30, 2022
    Jun 30, 2022
I have seen Dr. Roji off and on for many years. Most recently he has removed several suspicious lesions. He is very thorough in his assessment and ongoing care and treatment. I would highly recommend this physician for any dermatological or cosmetic needs. He and his staff are very pleasant and personal. So refreshing to be surrounded by such caring and professional caregivers.
Linda Collins — Jun 30, 2022
    Linda Collins — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134217839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rojy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojy Jr works at Plastic Clinic & Medical Spa in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rojy Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rojy Jr has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

