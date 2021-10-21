Dr. Thomas Roe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Roe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Roe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Roe works at
Locations
-
1
Great Valley Cardiology Associates746 Jefferson Ave Ste 305, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-7100
-
2
Endless Mountain Health Systems100 Hospital Dr, Montrose, PA 18801 Directions (570) 278-3801
-
3
Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services LLC743 Jefferson Ave Ste 305, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-1776
-
4
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- Endless Mountains Health Systems
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roe?
Dr. Roe is exceptional! On our recent visit with him, he treated my elderly mother with such kindness, respect, interest that she even insisted she felt better than she had in a long time. Dr. Roe does not over-medicate, takes genuine interest in his patients so the treatment and meds are tailored for the individual. He is a true blessing to us and his patient community. Bravo!
About Dr. Thomas Roe, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306841739
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roe works at
Dr. Roe has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.