Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD
Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Newport Hospital.
Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Corporate Office25 Thurber Blvd Unit 6, Smithfield, RI 02917 Directions (401) 404-2975
East Greenwich3461 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 404-2975
Wakefield Office70 Kenyon Ave Unit 214, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 404-2975
Newport19 Friendship St Unit G50, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 404-2975
Johnston Office1524 Atwood Ave Ste 440, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 404-2975
Cumberland2138 Mendon Rd Ste 103A, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 404-2975
East Providence Office450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 8D, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 404-2975
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
He was awesome! Made me very comfortable and reassured, as did his assistant. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Dr. Rocco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocco has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocco.
