Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Rocchio works at Dedicated Dermatology in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Lansford, PA, Easton, PA, Allentown, PA and Northampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    E. Stroudsburg Location
    100 Eaglesmere Cir, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  2. 2
    Lansford
    341 E Bertsch St, Lansford, PA 18232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    PA Foot and Ankle Associates LLC
    175 S 21st St Ste 2, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  4. 4
    Thomas M. Rocchio Podiatry LLC
    2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  5. 5
    Easton Office
    2025 Fairview Ave, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    Northampton
    602 E 21st St Ste 400, Northampton, PA 18067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    
    About Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316902604
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons
    Residency
    • Community Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Marist College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rocchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rocchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rocchio has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocchio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

