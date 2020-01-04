Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Rocchio works at
Locations
-
1
E. Stroudsburg Location100 Eaglesmere Cir, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (610) 330-9740
-
2
Lansford341 E Bertsch St, Lansford, PA 18232 Directions (610) 330-9740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
PA Foot and Ankle Associates LLC175 S 21st St Ste 2, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 330-9740
-
4
Thomas M. Rocchio Podiatry LLC2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 330-9740
-
5
Easton Office2025 Fairview Ave, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 330-9740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
6
Northampton602 E 21st St Ste 400, Northampton, PA 18067 Directions (610) 330-9740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocchio?
I would recommend Dr. Rochhio highly. He is the 1st doctor at Pa Foot and ankle to help my plantar fascitis. I have been in more pain than I can describe when bbn it comes to walking and standing but his shot worked unlike the couple of other doctors I saw there before him. I highly recommend seeing only Dr. Rochhio. I am currently on disability right now and can't afford the shoe orthotic but he said he would try to work with me so I can get them.
About Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316902604
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons
- Community Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Marist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocchio works at
Dr. Rocchio has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.