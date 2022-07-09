Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD
Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Jacksonville7826 Ozark Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (337) 288-7247
Dr. Rizzo thoroughly explained my injuries and a path for recovery. He answered all my questions and was very attentive and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rizzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.