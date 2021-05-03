Dr. Thomas Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ritchie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ritchie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Ritchie works at
Locations
-
1
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
2
Tri-City Cardiology2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
3
Tri-City Cardiology, Dobson1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 209, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
4
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritchie?
Extremely competent, patient centered. friendly and cheerful.The complete package.
About Dr. Thomas Ritchie, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760459945
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affiliated Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritchie accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritchie works at
Dr. Ritchie has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ritchie speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.