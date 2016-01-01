Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Ripp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 207-3033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ripp?
About Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770515017
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- West Virginia Univ Hosps, Otolaryngology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, General Surgery Maricopa Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- 1984
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripp accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripp works at
Dr. Ripp has seen patients for Throat Pain, Pharyngitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ripp speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ripp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.