Dr. Thomas Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Riley, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Riley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Internists of West Mi Plc2093 Health Dr SW Ste 302, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5775
-
2
Metro Health - University of Michigan Health5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (505) 462-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Both my wife and I have used the PMG Gastroenterology for various "scopings" and I found it to be a good experience for both of us. Dr. Riley was personable and did a good job with my needs.
About Dr. Thomas Riley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992899389
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riley speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.