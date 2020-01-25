See All Gastroenterologists in Wyoming, MI
Dr. Thomas Riley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Riley, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Riley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Riley works at UM Health-West Gastroenterology in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Faubion, MD
Dr. William Faubion, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD
Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. John Poterucha, MD
Dr. John Poterucha, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Internists of West Mi Plc
    2093 Health Dr SW Ste 302, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-5775
  2. 2
    Metro Health - University of Michigan Health
    5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 462-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?

    Jan 25, 2020
    Both my wife and I have used the PMG Gastroenterology for various "scopings" and I found it to be a good experience for both of us. Dr. Riley was personable and did a good job with my needs.
    — Jan 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Riley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Riley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Riley to family and friends

    Dr. Riley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Riley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Riley, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Riley, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992899389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riley works at UM Health-West Gastroenterology in Wyoming, MI. View the full address on Dr. Riley’s profile.

    Dr. Riley has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Riley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.