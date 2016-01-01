Overview

Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Dr. Joseph Michaels, MD in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA, Annandale, VA and Haymarket, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.