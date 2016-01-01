Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas H. Rhee, MD, PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 383-0550
-
2
Thomas H. Rhee MD PC8703 Stonewall Rd Ste 1B, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 753-0990
-
3
Thomas H. Rhee, MD, PC4600 John Marr Dr Ste 301, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 658-0300
-
4
Thomas H. Rhee, MD, PC15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 358, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 753-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhee?
About Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Korean
- 1588658843
Education & Certifications
- Med
- UMDNJ Newark
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Harvard University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rhee speaks French and Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.