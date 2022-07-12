Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
4 Kid Hlp Cntr Chld&Adlscnt PSY4368 Dressler Rd NW Ste 103, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 433-1300
- 2 7317 Portage St Nw, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 966-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reynolds has been treating my son now for 12 years with schizophrenia . This man has been nothing but amazing.Dr Reynolds has always gone out of his way to see him in time of crisis. Dr Reynolds as a person is very easy to talk to understanding and relating to people and their conditions. He staff is very friendly .Sherry Dr Reynolds nurse is a sweet heart who does her job well.
About Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447293147
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
