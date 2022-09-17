Overview

Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Reynolds works at Chattanooga Vision Center in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.