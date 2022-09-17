Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Vision Center Plc.2158 Northgate Park Ln Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 870-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
Probably best doc i've seen. Knows his stuff. Nutrition expert too.
About Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003815580
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Drusen and Ocular Surface Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.