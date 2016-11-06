Overview

Dr. Thomas Repko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Repko works at Surgical Eye Care Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.