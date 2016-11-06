Dr. Thomas Repko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Repko, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Repko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Medina Hospital.
Locations
The Surgical Eye Care Center95 Arch St Ste 120, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 535-2521
Summit Oncology Associates Inc75 Arch St Ste 202, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 535-2521
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Repko for several years. I see him on a quarterly basis, and he manages my glaucoma. I have only very positive remarks...Dr Repko has always displayed the highest level of professionalism, he always spends a generous amount of time with me, and he explains everything in terms I can understand. I have the very highest regard for Dr Repko, and I trust his judgment completely. I highly recommend Dr Repko.
About Dr. Thomas Repko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Repko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repko has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Repko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repko.
