Dr. Thomas Repine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Repine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Thompson Oncology Group1915 White Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 373-5050
Amy Noble, APRN200 New York Ave Ste 200, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 835-5400
Thompson Oncology Group710 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 466-9025
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Repine is sensitive to patient's needs and an excellent chemo physician. I am doing much better than expected.
About Dr. Thomas Repine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1245324938
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Hematology
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Repine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repine.
