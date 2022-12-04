Overview

Dr. Thomas Renz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Joy, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Renz works at Lancaster Orthopedic Group in Mount Joy, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.