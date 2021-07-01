Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rennie Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rennie Jr works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas Pllc3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 221, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 265-8851
Hospital Affiliations
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rennie is great. He explained everything very clearly and gave me plenty of time to ask questions without feeling rushed. In addition to inspiring confidence in his expertise, he is very personable and I appreciate his sense of humor (even if he is a Sooner!).
About Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265423982
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
