Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rennie Jr works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.