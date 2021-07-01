See All Rheumatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rennie Jr works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Associates of South Texas Pllc
    3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 221, San Antonio, TX 78251 (210) 265-8851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Bone Density Scan
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Lupus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Vasculitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr. Rennie is great. He explained everything very clearly and gave me plenty of time to ask questions without feeling rushed. In addition to inspiring confidence in his expertise, he is very personable and I appreciate his sense of humor (even if he is a Sooner!).
    M Young — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265423982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rennie Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rennie Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rennie Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rennie Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rennie Jr works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rennie Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rennie Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rennie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rennie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rennie Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rennie Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rennie Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

