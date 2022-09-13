Dr. Thomas Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Reid, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Premier Gynecologic Oncology2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 260, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Ryan White
- Sagamore Health Network
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
Dr. Reid is the kindest, professional surgeon and would highly recommend him. I received the greatest care during my surgery and followup care.
About Dr. Thomas Reid, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245296409
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright Patterson Medical Center
- University of Michigan
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.