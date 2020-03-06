Dr. Thomas Rechtschaffen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rechtschaffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rechtschaffen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rechtschaffen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Rechtschaffen works at
Locations
Greater New York Urology Llp944 N Broadway Ste 103, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 237-2201
Integrated Medical Services Ny Pllc101 S CENTRAL AVE, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 298-5200
Radwell LLC311 North St Ste 302, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 946-1406
Advanced Urology Centers of NY688 Post Rd Ste 221, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rechtschaffen Knows his stuff, will answer questions and is very kind.
About Dr. Thomas Rechtschaffen, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rechtschaffen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rechtschaffen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rechtschaffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rechtschaffen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rechtschaffen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rechtschaffen speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rechtschaffen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rechtschaffen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rechtschaffen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rechtschaffen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.