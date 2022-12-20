Overview

Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Reardon works at Champaign Dental Group in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.