Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Reardon works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reardon?
Had experienced surprise huge blister on leg after spinal surgery and the immediate and efficient care i received was very appreciated. The care given was totally professional yet warm and caring. Was a great relief and will always be grateful for it. Highly recommend both his professionalism and his sincere "you are important and we can resolve your concerns". Sharon Fann Dec 2022
About Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1538168711
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- UMKC School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reardon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reardon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reardon works at
Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.