See All Pediatric Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Rauth works at Nashville Pediatric Surgery in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Pediatric Surgery
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rauth?

    Nov 04, 2020
    Dr Rauth is very helpful and very friendly. He explained each and everything before my son food pipe repair surgery in April 2018, even we were very afraid about this surgery however Dr Rauth made us confidence and all procedures went well as he promised and now my son doing great with out any issue. Dr Rauth is God for us he saved our son life when he was 2 day old. Our best wishes to him...
    BHOLANATH KANAUJIA — Nov 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rauth to family and friends

    Dr. Rauth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rauth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245387125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rauth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rauth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rauth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rauth works at Nashville Pediatric Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rauth’s profile.

    Dr. Rauth has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.