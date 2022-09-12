Overview

Dr. Thomas Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.



Dr. Rashid works at Warren Clinic Urology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.