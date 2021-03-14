Dr. Thomas Rapacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rapacki, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rapacki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.
Dr. Rapacki works at
Locations
Spinal Neurosurgical Associates P.A.2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7854
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In October I had a subdural hematoma which Dr Rapacki treated. His response time was superior. Due to other conditions, and the fact that my situation was not critical, he treated the other conditions while monitoring me, ready to do the surgery & manage the conditions should I have gone critical. His team kept my family informed throughout the surgery & all of my follow-up appointments were thorough where he answered all my questions
About Dr. Thomas Rapacki, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapacki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapacki works at
Dr. Rapacki has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rapacki speaks Japanese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapacki.
