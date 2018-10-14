Overview

Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rakowski works at Valley Health System in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.