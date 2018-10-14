Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rakowski works at
Locations
-
1
Medical/Oncology/Hematology1 Valley Health Plz # C-212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakowski?
Dr Rakowski is a very caring exceptional doctor. He has been caring for me since 2003. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710943436
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakowski works at
Dr. Rakowski has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.