Overview

Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med College University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Palo Pinto General Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Rajan works at Texas Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.