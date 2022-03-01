Overview

Dr. Thomas Rago, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, De Quervain's Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.