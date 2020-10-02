See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westminster, CA
Dr. Thomas Quach, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Quach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They completed their residency with White Memorial Medical Center

Dr. Quach works at THOMAS TRI QUACH, MD in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Tri Quach MD Inc.
    9186 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 799-7522
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Doctor Tomas was the best doctor I ever had. Lenin My son now is 23 years old .
    Linkha Rodriguez — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Quach, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033123146
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • La Sierra College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Quach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quach works at THOMAS TRI QUACH, MD in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quach’s profile.

    Dr. Quach has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Quach speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

