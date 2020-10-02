Dr. Thomas Quach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Quach, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Quach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They completed their residency with White Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Quach works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Tri Quach MD Inc.9186 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 799-7522Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quach?
Doctor Tomas was the best doctor I ever had. Lenin My son now is 23 years old .
About Dr. Thomas Quach, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1033123146
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- La Sierra College
