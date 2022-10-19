See All Spine Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (128)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They completed their residency with Indiana Heart Hospital The

Dr. Puschak works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden
    660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Highlands Ranch
    1060 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Very informative we have a solution with a clear path
    Danny Daigle — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215999206
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Heart Hospital The
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    • Wabash College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puschak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puschak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puschak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Puschak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puschak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puschak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puschak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

