Dr. Thomas Purgett, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Purgett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Purgett works at
Locations
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-6158
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional approach, job done right, great pre op discussion, kept it real
About Dr. Thomas Purgett, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1063468635
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Purgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purgett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purgett works at
Dr. Purgett has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Purgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purgett.
