Dr. Thomas Puleo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Puleo, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Puleo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Puleo works at
Locations
-
1
Laborists for Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC1220 Pontiac Ave Ste 302, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 944-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puleo?
Dr puleo has been our ped since my 8 year old was born. He is an amazing pediatrician, patient, & caring. He takes the time to listen and reasure parents and patients alike. My girls absolutely adore him and I completely trust his approach as a healthcare provider.
About Dr. Thomas Puleo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073523288
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puleo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puleo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puleo works at
Dr. Puleo speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Puleo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puleo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.