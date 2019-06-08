Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
Thomas J. Pray, DDS - Thomas Pray128 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 666-3037Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST ! Finding a new dentist when you move back home after 20 years is a huge feat. I Love my teeth and everyone at Dr. Prays
About Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS
- Dentistry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1114138062
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
