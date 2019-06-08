Overview

Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Pray works at Thomas J. Pray, DDS - Thomas Pray in Ballston Spa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.