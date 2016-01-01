Overview

Dr. Thomas Powell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mckeesport.



Dr. Powell works at RENAL ENDOCRINE ASSOCIATES PC in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA, Monongahela, PA and McKeesport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.