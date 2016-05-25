Overview

Dr. Thomas Powell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Powell works at Thomas R Powell MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.