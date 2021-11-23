Overview

Dr. Thomas Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.



Dr. Powell works at Powell & Jones Orthopedics Center, Birmingham, AL in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.