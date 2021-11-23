Dr. Thomas Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Powell works at
Powell & Jones Orthopedics Center, Birmingham, AL513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-9191
Powell & Jones Orthopedics Center, PC7500 Hugh Daniel Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 877-9191
Powell Orthopedics & Sports Medicine PC2020 Canyon Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 354-2442
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Powell was a very professional dr to me he explain everything concerning my injury on what to do an not to do. very pleasant manners he make you feel cared about as his patient, Answered what ever questions I had. Also his X-ray techs where nice an his office staff was very friendly. If I know are here of anyone needing a orthopedic doctor you will be recommended Thank you doctor Powell an staff for my care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1730233909
- U Miss MC
- Millsaps College
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
