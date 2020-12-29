Dr. Thomas Pottle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pottle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pottle, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pottle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas G Pottle MD PC5305 Wrightsville Ave Ste K, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 452-2175
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is my second surgical procedure with great results. I highly recommend Dr. Pottle and his caring staff.
About Dr. Thomas Pottle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pottle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pottle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pottle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pottle has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pottle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pottle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pottle.
