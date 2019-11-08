Overview

Dr. Thomas Pope, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Pope works at Baptist Health Medical Group Complex Care in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.