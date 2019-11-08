Dr. Thomas Pope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pope, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pope, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.
Dr. Pope works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health La Grange Emergency Care1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pope?
He was very thorough and caring! So happy to have met him.
About Dr. Thomas Pope, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184727448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.