Overview

Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Pokabla II works at Bay City Associates in Podiatry in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.