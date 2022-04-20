See All Podiatrists in Erie, PA
Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Pokabla II works at Bay City Associates in Podiatry in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erie Office
    3850 Walker Blvd, Erie, PA 16509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 864-2360
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr Pokabla took the time to diagnose my condition then laid out a treatment plan that is working great. I wish I hadn't suffered as long as I did. I look forward to getting back to doing the things I love. Thank you Dr Pokabla.
    — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM
    About Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1982641973
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Millcreek Community Hospital Pm&S 36
    Residency
    Medical Education
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Pokabla II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pokabla II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pokabla II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pokabla II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pokabla II works at Bay City Associates in Podiatry in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pokabla II’s profile.

    Dr. Pokabla II has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pokabla II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pokabla II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pokabla II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pokabla II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pokabla II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

