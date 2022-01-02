Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poepping is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Loyola Hepatology Clinic in Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 3005, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 545-4733
G. & T Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1200 S York St Ste 4190, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 782-1174
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very, very good and kind doctor
About Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306824727
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Us Military Academy
