Overview

Dr. Thomas Poepping, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Poepping works at G And T Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.