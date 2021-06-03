See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Thomas Plut, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Thomas Plut, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Registered In Muskuloskeletal Ultrasound|Sports Medicine Fellowship

Dr. Plut works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Moorestown in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

    Virtua Sports Medicine - Moorestown
    728 Marne Hwy Ste 100C, Moorestown, NJ 08057 (856) 234-9006

Joint Pain
Bursitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Bursitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 82 ratings
Patient Ratings (82)
5 Star
(74)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 03, 2021
I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Plut. I have seen him for multiple things over the last 4 or so years. He has always been very patient with me, taking time to explain his insight to me and also thoroughly answering all of my questions. In addition, I felt that he is particarly caring doctor. I was somewhat stressed about my situation, and he took extra time to make sure that we had a plan of action covering mupliple diagnoses. He made me feel that he was paying attention to my feelings and when I left the recent appointment, I defintely felt that things were on the right track. I would highly recommend Dr. Plut to anyone needing help with Sports Medicine or Orthopedics.
— Jun 03, 2021
  Sports Medicine
  English
  Male
  1801010723
  Registered In Muskuloskeletal Ultrasound|Sports Medicine Fellowship
  Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  Crozer Keystone Hlth Sys
  Family Practice
  Virtua Willingboro Hospital
  Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Dr. Thomas Plut, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Plut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Plut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Plut works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Moorestown in Moorestown, NJ.

82 patients have reviewed Dr. Plut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

