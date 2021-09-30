Dr. Thomas Plunkett, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plunkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Plunkett, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Plunkett, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Plunkett works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Plunkett DMD2137 E County Road 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 372-1010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plunkett?
He is the reason I'm not scared of the dentist anymore! I started in 2017 down the road of my dental health. He is a wonderful, caring dentist and his staff is second to none!
About Dr. Thomas Plunkett, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013310069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plunkett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plunkett accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plunkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Plunkett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plunkett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plunkett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plunkett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.